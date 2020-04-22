Third car stolen from Chinchilla this month

STOLEN: As Chinchilla residents remain relaxed with security cars continue to be stolen. Pic; Supplied

ANOTHER Chinchilla family has woken to find their car stolen, after leaving the spare keys to their 2016 Ford Ranger in the glove box compartment overnight.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police said the car was stolen from a Price Street address the hours of 8.30pm overnight and 5.30am today, Wednesday April 22.

“Police located the vehicle on Drayton Road in Harristown (Toowoomba) this morning at 8.30am while they were conducting routine patrols,” the spokesperson said.

“There are no charges at this time, but investigations are continuing.”

Chinchilla police urge residents to help make it harder for thieves by locking up houses and vehicles securely, and to hide valuable items such as car keys, wallets/handbags, or to secure them in a safe place.

Local police stress although the victims of these crimes are not at fault, the community needs to make it more difficult for those that have no regard for others and their belongings.

Earlier this month on Thursday, April 9, a car was stolen from Nevell St, and the following day a car was stolen from a Mann St address - both incidents involved the thieves entering through the back door.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said a local was charged in relation the Mann St break-and-enter.

“A 16-year-old boy has been charged with burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, wilful damage and obstruct a police officer following the alleged theft of a car from a Mann Street residence,” the spokesperson said.

The QPS spokesperson went on the say the offender for the Nevell St offence is still outstanding, and that investigations are ongoing.

Earlier a police spokesman said offenders entered the Mann St home through an unlocked back door and took off with the car even though the residents were home.

“The vehicle was stolen between 10pm and 10.50pm, and it was reported at 11pm,” the spokesman said.

Both stolen cars have since been found with no reported damage.