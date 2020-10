STOLEN: The unusual reason why thieves targeted a Western Downs gas well. Pic: David Martinelli

AN ARROW Energy gas well in Kogan was targeted by thieves for their security fence palings.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the well was hit between September 20, and October 4.

Investigations are continuing into the unusual crime.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 if you have any information regarding this incident.