Thieves target Chinchilla home to steal luxury car

ANOTHER Chinchilla home has been broken into, with police revealing it’s likely the house was targeted by young offenders looking to steal a luxury car.

Offenders broke into a house on Birkett St last night, June 30, about 11pm.

Chinchilla police officer-in-charge sergeant Andrew Irvine said police have been kept busy as property offences continue to be an ongoing issue for the community.

“It seems to be young offenders targeting luxury vehicles,” he said.

Sgt Irvine said a Mercedes was at the residence of the time of break in, but “the offenders got disturbed and took off… none was home at the time.”

Mr Irvine said residents need to stay vigilant to ensure their vehicles and premise are locked at all times.

“People need to continue to look up, it will deter offenders,” he said.

“If the doors on your house are locked, the windows can’t be opened from the outside, and your vehicle locked with the car keys well hidden, the chances of you being a victim of property crime are greatly reduced.”

Earlier this month a Chinchilla police spokesman said Sunday nights and Monday mornings are a peak time for this type of criminal activity.

“Late on Sunday evenings and the early hours of Monday mornings appear to be a popular time for thieves to sneak into unlocked houses and steal car keys that are easily accessible,” the spokesman said.

Police urge community members to come forward if they see or have seen any suspicious activities, by calling 131 444.