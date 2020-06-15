Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BREAK AND ENTER: Thieves have stolen tobacco from a Chinchilla petrol station early this morning.
BREAK AND ENTER: Thieves have stolen tobacco from a Chinchilla petrol station early this morning.
Crime

Thieves take off with tobacco in early morning raid

Zoe Bell
15th Jun 2020 11:38 AM | Updated: 11:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIEVES have damaged and stolen property from a Chinchilla petrol station in a robbery in the early hours of this morning.

Tobacco was the target of thieves when they focused their entry through the front glass doors of the Enhance Service station in Chinchilla.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the incident occurred at the business on Heeney Street just after 2am this morning, June 15.

Police are still in the early stages of their investigations.

alleged robbery break and enter chinchilla police enchance chinchilla queensland police service thieves

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boarders need certainty: Warrego MP

        premium_icon Boarders need certainty: Warrego MP

        News Boarding school students are still unsure of when they can return to school, with Warrego MP Ann Leahy calling on the government for greater certainty.

        Mum sentenced for grabbing her daughter by throat

        premium_icon Mum sentenced for grabbing her daughter by throat

        News A MOTHER of four with a history of violent offences has faced court over grabbing...

        New mum speaks out about terrifying break-in

        premium_icon New mum speaks out about terrifying break-in

        News ‘I was in bed feeding her’: Six days after giving birth a Chinchilla mother was...