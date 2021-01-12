Thieves raid large sum of cash from Chinchilla business safe

In the early hours of the morning, thieves forced entry into the non-for-profit organisation, Containers For Change, and took off with thousands of dollars in cash, as well as a safe.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the crime occurred on Friday, January 8, during the early hours of the morning.

“The offenders forced entry into the cash machine and stole a large quantity of money,” he said.

The Queensland based company focuses on reducing container litter, improving recycling efforts, and helping local communities by giving refunds to people, charities and community groups.

The spokesman said investigations into the break and enter are continuing and urges anyone with information to come forward.

If you have information for police, you can contact Policelink 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting, or call 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.