Thieves dump stolen Chinchilla car after crime spree

A car stolen from an industrial complex in Chinchilla had been located days after it was stolen.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said thieves successfully entered the car after allegedly breaking into an address on Taylor Street.

Pic: Google Maps

At the time of the break and enter, Chinchilla police warned the township to ensure cars and homes were locked securely as juvenile car thieves had been actively looking to steal cars for a joy ride.

The spokeswoman said the White Holden Captiva was stolen between Monday, April 5, and Thursday.

Pic: Evan Morgan

"It was located on Aerodrome Road between Windmill and Price Street… undamaged," she said.

After being stolen for at least three days, the stolen car was located at 11.05am on Sunday, April 11.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

If you heard or saw anything ring Policelink on 131444 to report any suspicious activity.

If you have any CCTV footage from the past week that may depict unusual activity, please hand it in at the Chinchilla Police Station.