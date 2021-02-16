Thieves attempt to smash their way into a Chinchilla home
Shattered glass lay strewn across a Chinchilla home after bold offenders allededly smashed a window in an attempt to get inside the house.
A Chinchilla police spokesman said the attempted break in happened at about 10pm on Friday, February 12, at a Chinchilla Tara Rd address.
“The unknown offenders have smashed a window… before decamping in an unknown direction,” he said.
Investigations into the matter are continuing.
If you have any information that may assist police, call Policelink on 131444.
