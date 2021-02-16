Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CRIME: Thieves attempt to smash their way into Chinchilla home. Peta McEachern
CRIME: Thieves attempt to smash their way into Chinchilla home. Peta McEachern
News

Thieves attempt to smash their way into a Chinchilla home

Peta McEachern
16th Feb 2021 2:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Shattered glass lay strewn across a Chinchilla home after bold offenders allededly smashed a window in an attempt to get inside the house.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the attempted break in happened at about 10pm on Friday, February 12, at a Chinchilla Tara Rd address.

“The unknown offenders have smashed a window… before decamping in an unknown direction,” he said.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

If you have any information that may assist police, call Policelink on 131444.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

attempted break and enter chinchilla crime chinchilla police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Truck crashes into moving train in Dalby

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Truck crashes into moving train in Dalby

        News Emergency services rushed to reports a prime mover had crashed into a train at a level crossing in Dalby.

        Chinchilla man arrested after allegedly assaulting security guard

        Premium Content Chinchilla man arrested after allegedly assaulting security...

        Crime A Chinchilla man has a date with court after allegedly assaulting a security guard...

        BOYCE: ‘Carbon neutral agriculture will be death of small towns’

        Premium Content BOYCE: ‘Carbon neutral agriculture will be death of small...

        Letters to the Editor LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Callide MP Colin Boyce said small farming families and...

        RSPCA responds to calls for facilities in southwest Qld

        Premium Content RSPCA responds to calls for facilities in southwest Qld

        Community The horrific case of neglect where an owner called a disabled dog ‘Slider’ after he...