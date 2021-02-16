Thieves attempt to smash their way into a Chinchilla home

CRIME: Thieves attempt to smash their way into Chinchilla home. Peta McEachern

CRIME: Thieves attempt to smash their way into Chinchilla home. Peta McEachern

Shattered glass lay strewn across a Chinchilla home after bold offenders allededly smashed a window in an attempt to get inside the house.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the attempted break in happened at about 10pm on Friday, February 12, at a Chinchilla Tara Rd address.

“The unknown offenders have smashed a window… before decamping in an unknown direction,” he said.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

If you have any information that may assist police, call Policelink on 131444.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription