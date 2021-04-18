Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Stolen car hoons through Aitkenvale park
News

Thief’s brazen act after RAAF base break-in

Leighton Smith
by and Leighton Smith
18th Apr 2021 12:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The strength of security at Townsville's RAAF base was expected to be called into question after two separate breaches of the military facility overnight.

A Townsville Police spokesman confirmed that they were investigating the theft of two vehicles and two uniforms from the fire station at the RAAF base at an unknown time.

One of the stolen vehicles (believed to be an orange Ford hatchback) reportedly tried to re-enter the base, on Sunday at 9.40am, with the driver using the owner's ID, while wearing a full airservices (dark blue uniform).

When denied entry, the vehicle fled, heading west on Pilkington St.

A manhunt for the thief was launched after the vehicle was located near Brown and Hurley, Ingham Rd.

The suspect was described as a 30-year-old caucasian male, wearing a uniform.

In a separate incident, security encountered a juvenile male wandering around the RAAF base, around 3am.

The juvenile was taken into custody and told security they had come from a party nearby in Garbutt.

Police said nothing had been stolen and the juvenile was spotted "pretty quickly" given they were on alert after the cars had been stolen.

The two incidents are not believed to be connected but police investigations are continuing.

Defence and the AFP have been contacted for comment.

leighton.smith@news.com.au

Originally published as Thief's brazen act after RAAF base break-in

More Stories

crime editors picks raaf base

Just In

    Grim global milestone reached

    Grim global milestone reached
    • 18th Apr 2021 12:37 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency declared after 25 motorcyclists die

        Premium Content Emergency declared after 25 motorcyclists die

        News Police and the government have taken the ‘extraordinary step’ of warning 220,000 riders about safety concerns after a horrific year on the state’s roads.

        How to commemorate ANZAC Day 2021 in Maranoa

        How to commemorate ANZAC Day 2021 in Maranoa

        Community Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud has encouraged residents in his...

        Chinchilla police on the hunt for thieves after car stolen

        Premium Content Chinchilla police on the hunt for thieves after car stolen

        Crime Police are on the lookout for an unknown number of offenders, after they made off...

        Warm up your lungs, pub choir is coming to Dalby

        Premium Content Warm up your lungs, pub choir is coming to Dalby

        News Queensland’s beloved Pub Choir is back with a vengeance, bringing rural communities...