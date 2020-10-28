Thief raids unlocked cars eight days after jail release

A thief had been out of jail for eight days before he returned to meth use and raided unlocked cars in a Coast suburb.

Clay Philip Hacking, 33, was on Tuesday jailed for the two-day crime spree which began on August 20.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard he had been released from jail on August 12.

Hacking made his way through is home town of Sippy Downs, seeing which cars he could open.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards at the time said Hacking stole whatever he could find, including valuables such as laptops and other trivial items.

Police searched a home in University Way on September 9 where they found the stolen items hidden in a ceiling void.

Hacking appeared by video on Tuesday to confirm his guilty plea to 14 charges including five counts of attempting to enter a premises with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Stun gun, stolen cards found in dad's home

'Rotten drunk': Naked holiday-maker destroys unit

He had previously received jail sentences for breaking into Buderim Bowls Club where he stole a cash tin and Buderim State School where he threw a $2000 laptop in a bin.

Defence lawyer Natashia Blank said her client was remorseful although it may not have seemed that way.

"He was essentially going around a carpark and seeing which cars would open," she said.

"It was all on CCTV."

Ms Blank said Hacking struggled to reintegrate into society after he was released from jail.

"He came to the realisation he had lost everything of value in his life and has returned to using methamphetamine to cope with the depression that had set in," she said.

Ms Blank said Hacking was diagnosed with chronic paranoid schizophrenia when he was a teenager which was likely a result of significant trauma he suffered in his childhood.

The court heard both of his parents died before he was 10.

Ms Blank said Hacking was at risk of becoming institutionalised if there wasn't some serious intervention.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said Hacking was easily categorised as a recidivist thief.

"You can lose that tag in the future by being compliant and respectful with other people's property and staying away from any interest the police may have in you," Mr Stjernqvist said.

He considered Hacking's long criminal history and the court's previous attempts to deter him from crime.

Hacking was sentenced to 12 months in jail with parole eligibility on February 5 next year.