The Queensland Police Service's stock squad isn't going anywhere.
'They're here to stay': Stock squad to remain says minister

Tobi Loftus
by
25th Jun 2020 5:32 PM
QUEENSLAND'S Police Minister has confirmed the southwest Queensland stock squad is here to stay after rumours circulated about the future of the program.

"All the other states look to the Queensland stock squad for expertise and best practice," Mark Ryan told 7News Toowoomba.

"Not only have they done a great job in the past, they have a really bright future and continue to be a really important part of the Queensland Police Service.

"They're here to stay."

The stock squad is officially known as the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural).

The future of the squad was raised in the Queensland Parliament last week by Condamine MP Pat Weir.

"Farmers deserve to have a dedicated police squad that understands the industry and can hold those who commit crimes to account," Mr Weir told the parliament.

Mr Ryan said the stock squad's job was so specialised that no other part of the police service could do it.

"They do such an important role," he said.

