Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Sciacca family's Pacific Coast Eco Bananas farm was flattened with gale force winds from Cyclone Niran. Picture: Pacific Coast Eco Bananas.
The Sciacca family's Pacific Coast Eco Bananas farm was flattened with gale force winds from Cyclone Niran. Picture: Pacific Coast Eco Bananas.
Weather

‘They have failed us’: BOM cops a lashing over wild weather warning

by Peter Carruthers
4th Mar 2021 7:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN ALLEGED "failing" of the Bureau of Meteorology to deliver accurate forecasts has been labelled a "bloody disgrace" following the blow that hit on Monday.

A furious Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch has drafted a letter to Environment Minister Susan Ley demanding that BOM forecasters once again be stationed in Cairns after being made redundant locally in 2019.

"What has happened is a bloody disgrace," he said.

 

Frank Sciacca of Pacific Coast Eco Bananas at Boogan (Mourilyan), has been left with a mammoth clean up effort after he lost about 80 per cent of his trees due to winds from a tropical low which later formed in to Cyclone Niran. Picture: Arun Singh Mann
Frank Sciacca of Pacific Coast Eco Bananas at Boogan (Mourilyan), has been left with a mammoth clean up effort after he lost about 80 per cent of his trees due to winds from a tropical low which later formed in to Cyclone Niran. Picture: Arun Singh Mann

MORE NEWS

Crocodile warning sign at popular dog park

JobKeeper end a wake-up call for 'zombies'

Iconic Cairns coffee brand changes hands

"And all the assurances I was given by the BOM that moving local guys out of the area would have no impact has proven to be wrong.

"The failure of BOM was appalling … we can do a lot better."

Diane Sciacca of Pacific Coast Eco Bananas at Mourilyan agreed.

"They have failed us terribly," she said.

"There were gusts in excess of 90km/h and when you look at what happened, it is very different to what BOM was saying. I don't understand how they could get it so wrong."

The BOM has been contacted for comment.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as 'They have failed us': BOM cops a lashing over wild weather warning

More Stories

bureau of meteorology cairns cyclone wild weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Lying on bed in PJs’: Female teacher accused of student sex

        Premium Content ‘Lying on bed in PJs’: Female teacher accused of student sex

        Crime A Queensland man is suing a former teacher for over $1 million, claiming she initiated a long sexual relationship when he was just 13.

        What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Premium Content What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Business Qld has been slower to bounce back from COVID recession

        Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Crime Queensland doctors back new medical theory to free Kathleen Folbigg

        Dalby mum in court over slogging woman’s face at Macca’s

        Premium Content Dalby mum in court over slogging woman’s face at Macca’s

        Crime A magistrate reprimanded a Dalby mother of eight for a ‘disturbing’ incident at...