‘They followed me home’: Widow speaks out

AN UNSUSPECTING Judy Newson is believed to have been followed home by car thieves who had spotted her special edition 2011 Kia Optima.

Mrs Newson’s world was turned upside down when thieves broke into her home and stole the car her late husband had bought before his passing.

It’s the latest story of Chinchilla residents subjected to car crime after a massive spate of thefts throughout 2019.

Two cars were stolen in Chinchilla over the weekend after a spate of break and enters on Thursday night, December 19 - Mr’s Newman’s Kia Optima from Nowland Street, and a Subaru WRX from Hypatia Street.

Mrs Newson’s car wasn’t any ordinary car, it was the 2011 special edition Kia Optima her late husband bought before he passed away – only driving it once to work.

“My husband, he bought the car a few days before he died, it was only four months ago… it was a special car, he picked it out so it meant something to him,” Mrs Newton said.

Police told Mrs Newman that she was most likely targeted because of the car she drove.

“The police said, ‘they’ve obviously followed you and targeted you, they only wanted the car,’” she said.

“Police said this isn’t their first rodeo, they’ve done this before… they did tell me that the way they broke in, is the same pattern as the other break-ins just of late around town - it was done exactly the same way.

“It seems like I was targeted, the car did stand out, it was a bit unusual… it was a very attractive looking car, wherever I went someone would ask me what sort of car it was.”

Selling up and relocating to Chinchilla was a joint move between the pair, but Mrs Newton had to do it on her own three months ago – she fears she may have made the wrong decision.

“We sold our house in Kingaroy… and he passed away just before the settlement, so I still had to move because our house had sold,” she said.

“It’s just left a sour taste in my mouth, I actually wonder if I made the right decision… but then again this happens everywhere not just Chinchilla,”

Thursday night December 19, Mrs Newson left her car in a lock up garage, and placed the keys on the bench – hearing a car start up between 4.30-5am Friday morning Mrs Newson rolled over and went back to sleep because it sounded like the neighbour’s car.

“I got up and had a shower, came out and then I saw my cat who’s normally locked inside, he was outside and I just couldn’t understand why he was outside,” she said.

“Then I walked to the other door and it was open – I had the doors locked but not with the key… they grabbed a pair of garden secateurs and put a little hole in the screen and put their finger through and flipped up the switch,” she said.

“It’s the most sickening, dreadful, frightening feeling … I’m devastated about the car but I’m more concerned and worried about not knowing who was in my house, and I don’t know them, and I didn’t see them. You go to bed a night, and you’re wondering all the time can someone still get back in?”

After an immeasurably tough year Mrs Newman said this latest event has knocked her back another peg this Christmas holidays.

“I had all my Christmas decorations up and Friday afternoon I was so upset I thought well if this is Christmas I want nothing to do with it, so I pulled them all down and put them back in the cupboard,” she said.

“I wouldn’t haven’t gotten through this year without my sister.”