Dean Ritchie: 'These Maroons aren’t even worth hating'

NSW will put 30 points on the Cane Toads at Suncorp writes Dean Ritchie, and then maybe the Maroons will face the truth.

So, I'm "disrespectful" and have a "few problems."

I apparently made a "ridiculous statement" and should be "drug tested".

All for saying what was undoubtedly exposed on Wednesday night - this was the worst Queensland side in 40 years of State of Origin.

Suddenly I'm an insulting bong-using insubordinate who needs to visit a shrink.

My opinion piece in The Sunday Telegraphsent the sensitive and paranoid Maroons camp into meltdown. Good to see Queensland taking criticism so well.

Star five-eighth Cam Munster claimed it was "disrespectful" when asked by a Brisbane media pack struggling for headlines.

Maroons coach Wayne Bennett then entered the debate and asked: "Do they drug test journalists? I think they should if they're making that kind of stuff up. It was probably someone who just wanted an easy story and just made it up on the run."

Bennett had another whack at me on Wednesday evening when interviewed pre-game by Channel 9's Karl Stefanovic.

Asked would he use the comments to fire up his side, Bennett said: "You do and you don't. It's quite a ridiculous statement so you've got to think that the guy has got a few problems."

The only problem Wayne might have now is the form of his side, well beaten 34-10 in Sydney.

I will double down - this Queensland team is weak. It has no star power, no wow factor, no intimidation. They are that benign, there's not even a player to really hate when it comes to jeering Queensland.

The only Maroons side considered just as fragile was Fatty Vautin's 1995 team - yet they won the series 3-0.

NSW will smoke Queensland again in game three and then everyone should publicly agree with me. I wasn't attempting to embarrass any players - just offer an opinion others were too frightened to express in public.

The gap in class between both states was clearly evident on Wednesday night. Queensland will try hard again in Origin III but they're just not good enough.

NSW will put another 30 points on the Cane Toads at Suncorp Stadium. Maybe then Queensland will cast aside their one-eyed loyalty and acknowledge the frailties of this side.

