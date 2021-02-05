With James Hall being such a beloved part of the Coffs Coast theatre community, it is only fitting he should be farewelled in a place he made his own - the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

On Friday the theatre will be packed with family and friends to commemorate the life of the 35-year-old who passed away at his home in Woolgoolga recently after a battle with cancer.

James became involved in theatre close to a decade ago, joining the ranks of the Coffs Harbour Amatuer Theatrical Society and Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company and performing in a number of productions including Companion Planting, Allo Allo and, Young Frankenstein.

James Hall (left) was a much loved member of the Coffs Harbour theatre community.

Beckley Vincent worked with James on a number of productions and says it was his performance in the one-act play Under Control that made him sit up and take notice, casting him a short time later in Macbeth.

"I just remember seeing the potential he had as an actor and that led me to think 'I want to work with this guy'," he said.

From that point on the pair became great friends and Mr Vincent says James was one of those actors he "always wanted to cast".

Mr Vincent said James positivity and the mark he left on others meant "there will be a hole on stage without him", adding he was "just joyously a part of everything".

James Hall on stage.

There was no better example of the high esteem in which James was held than by the theatre community's reaction to his cancer diagnosis in 2018.

At the drop of a hat friends and colleagues at CHATS rallied, putting on the The James Hall Awards and Variety Show to help raise money for his treatment.

At the time The Advocate's Wendy Andrews wrote that "it speaks volumes about the man, and the local theatre community, that this fundraiser has been organised so quickly and with so much passion".

It was a sentiment echoed by Mr Vincent who said the outpouring of support from the community was immense.

"He was one of the most beloved members of the theatre community, people couldn't give enough," he said.

"He was just a beautiful human being and it is just tragic his life has been cut short."

James Hall featured in a number of Coffs Harbour Amateur Theatrical Society and Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company productions.

Mr Vincent added that while James' aspergers diagnosis threw up the odd challenge - in particularly an early propensity to use his sharp memory to correct cast-members on their lines - it was something he never let define him.

In turn, Mr Vincent said it helped shape his ability to see the best in everyone.

"He overcame his own personal adversity and never saw (aspergers) as a disability, he saw it as just part of himself and (something) that wouldn't hold him back," he said.

"James always just wanted to be accepted for who he was and as a result he accepted others for who they were," he said.

"I never thought someone who was so sweet would want to be mates with such a cantankerous, short-tempered arrogant dick like myself. But he did - he saw the best in everyone."