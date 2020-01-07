Thieves target a Western Downs pool for a midnight snack

BREAK IN: The Tara swimming pool was targeted by theives with a sweet tooth on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

BREAK IN: The Tara swimming pool was targeted by theives with a sweet tooth on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

TARA residents are urged to be on the lookout for somebody with stomach pains.

The town swimming pool was broken into over the weekend but the thieves took nothing but lollies and soft drink.

Tara Swimming Pool manager Francis Ey said that the duty supervisor turned up to work on Sunday at around 9.30am to be confronted with smashed windows and glass shattered everywhere.

The police were called to investigate but could not find any fingerprints.

"The funny thing was the police actually congratulated us on how well we cleaned our windows," Mr Ey said.

"They couldn't even find staff fingerprints on them which made the police's job a little bit easier."

Once gaining entry into the premises through the window, the thieves got their sugar fix, stealing $500 worth of stock.

Items included a container of mixed lollies, a nearly full box of Fads, Mars Bars, Snicker bars, a box of around 60 Red Skins, packets of both chicken and cheese Twisties, Red Rock chicken and soy chips, salt and vinegar chips, barbecue chips, Killer Pythons and three cans of both Pasito and Creaming Soda.

"So probably the first thing to look out for, I told people, was somebody with a big pain in their stomach," Mr Ey said.

No cash was stolen from the premises.

Mr Ey took to social media early on Sunday morning to notify residents of the incident and warn them that the pool would be closed until further notice.

"The first thing that went through my head was this is a big inconvenience to the community because they can't come to the pool to enjoy it," he said.

"We had to close the pool until 2pm on Sunday.

"However the community was very supportive and within 30 minutes of me posting on social media that we were open again, they started showing up for a swim.

"People don't usually start showing up till late afternoon on a Sunday so we didn't lose that much money."

Unfortunately with no cameras and no one hearing the incident during the night, tracking down the thieves has been difficult.

A Tara police spokesman confirmed that investigations were continuing.

"Initial inquires do show that it was likely juveniles who did it," he said.

"However with the investigations still ongoing, we hope we can have a result for the pool soon."

The pool premises has been broken into before but this is the first time that items have been stolen.