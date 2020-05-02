Menu
WINNER: See who topped the votes as the best home baker in the Chinchilla Region. Picture: istock
The winner of the Chinchilla region’s best home baker is …

Zoe Bell
2nd May 2020 5:00 PM
CHINCHILLA and the surrounding areas are home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events – some are new, and some have been around for decades.

This week, The Chinchilla News put together a list of the best home bakers in the region from our Facebook page and asked you to vote for the top baker in Chinchilla.

Toni Cadzow Brown has come out on top with almost half the amount of votes.

Ken Brown who was on of many people who nominated Toni said she bakes biscuits and cakes for just about every occasion in Miles.

“Junior League Canteen, Tuckshop (both High and Primary Schools), Cancer fundraisers, Senior Citizens etc........ the list goes on,” he said.

Shirley Makin who also nominated Toni commented that every year she makes dozens of the best biscuits and patty cakes for Daffodil Day and many other occasions.

“She also cooks for the senior citizens monthly lunch and makes birthday cakes for lots of people. And she does all this at her own expense,” she said.

Chloe Michelle came in a close second with 35 per cent of the votes.

Courtney May Pukallus game in third place with four per cent of votes, closely followed up Robin Zerbt with three per cent of votes.

Courtney May Pukallus rounded out the top five with two per cent of the votes.

