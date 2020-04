TOP TRADIE: Here is Chinchilla’s top tradie as voted by you. Pic: Rohan Kelly.

CHINCHILLA and the surrounding areas are home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events - some are new, and some have been around for decades.

This week, The Chinchilla News put together a list of the best tradies in the region from our Facebook page and asked you to vote for the top tradie in Chinchilla and Luke Scarlett from MPC Contracting won with 23 per cent of votes.

Below is a list of the results:



ANNOUNCED: A full list of Chinchilla's top tradies as voted by you.

