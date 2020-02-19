The west welcomes a dozen new midwives

HELPING HAND: Midwives Candi Thompson and Maddison Geissler will be based in the Darling Downs for 12 months.

BIRTHING facilities across the Western Downs will be welcoming 12 new midwives this week as graduates begin their journey with Darling Downs Health.

They will be starting their graduate program with a week of orientation at the Darling Downs Health birthing facilities at Chinchilla, Dalby, Kingaroy, Warwick and Toowoomba.

Graduate midwife Maddison Geissler said she was excited to bring little lives into the world, a long-term goal she has held.

“I decided I wanted to be a midwife when I was six after watching birthing documentaries,” Ms Geissler said.

“From there, it has always been on my bucket list to deliver a baby.”

Fellow graduate midwife based at Warwick Hospital Candi Thompson said the reason she chose this career path was knowing how much a great midwife can help with a pregnancy.

“I had issues with my first born and it was a midwife who really helped me through those challenging times,” Ms Thompson said.

“Her support motivated me to study to become a midwife.

“I want to be able to support women during their birthing journey the way I was supported.”

A Darling Downs Heath spokeswoman said the Chinchilla and Dalby hospitals would welcome two midwives – although expecting mothers from Chinchilla will still be required to travel out to Dalby to deliver their babies.

“The two midwives will work within the Western Cluster maternity service and will spend six months in the core service at Dalby Hospital, where all birthing occurs, and six months in the Midwifery Group Practice based in Chinchilla, swapping locations halfway through their graduate year,” the spokesperson said.

Nursing and midwifery services executive director Andrea Nagle said she was pleased to welcome the graduate midwives to the health service and was looking forward to supporting them in their journey to becoming registered midwives.

“It’s an exciting time for these midwives as they are commencing their midwifery careers during International Year of the Nurse and Midwife,” she said.

“It is our year to showcase the incredible work our midwives do by supporting women across our birthing facilities and bringing new life into this world.”