Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Phil Hillyard END OF YEAR 2015
Phil Hillyard END OF YEAR 2015
Cricket

The Ultimate Australian cricket quiz... part TWO!

8th Apr 2020 6:00 AM

You smashed our first Coronavirus quarantine quiz out of the park, but let's see how you handle the heat in round two!

We've crunched the numbers, trawled the record books and delved into the depths of our own twisted cricket brains to, hopefully, have you well and truly stumped.

So grab a cuppa, pop down into a comfy seat and get ready for a few bouncers!

 

Watch Fox Cricket Classics on Kayo including the '97/98 Aus v RSA 2nd ODI & the 2015/16 Aus v India 3rd T20. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming

 

 

 

Originally published as The Ultimate Australian cricket quiz... part TWO!

More Stories

cricket quiz

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WARNINGS ISSUED: Price to pay for not keeping distance

        premium_icon WARNINGS ISSUED: Price to pay for not keeping distance

        News South west police have already issued warnings for those not complying with social distancing laws and will be cracking down even further, with hefty prices to pay.

        Going the extra mile to send Roma medical supplies

        premium_icon Going the extra mile to send Roma medical supplies

        News DAVID Lefrancke flew his own plane to deliver Roma 20kg of medical supplies...

        Roma woman tells of her ‘life-changing’ MS treatment

        premium_icon Roma woman tells of her ‘life-changing’ MS treatment

        News AMANDA Weyman-Jones and daughter Chloe travelled to Moscow, Russia in January for a...

        Serial drug driver slammed by magistrate in Chinchilla

        premium_icon Serial drug driver slammed by magistrate in Chinchilla

        News A YOUNG Chinchilla man hasn’t learnt his lesson, being pulled over while high on...