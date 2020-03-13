The top places to buy a coffee in Chinchilla as voted by you

CAFFINE: The best places in Chinchilla to get a coffee.

COFFEE seems to be a necessity in the diets of many Australias.

More than 50 people nominated their favourite coffee providers on the Chinchilla New’s Facebook page before readers voted in the final poll.

Here are the results:

1. Downtown Cafe

Formerly know as Rustlers Espresso Bar, the business reopened as The Downtown Cafe in March 2017.

Friendly staff who deliver their coffee with a free smile is the reason many readers keep going back.

2. Bumble Bean Coffee Van

The Bumble Bean is a locally owned business by Donna Stewart, who has exceptional customer skills, laughing with her customers.

The best about it for readers is they move and can deliver your coffee to you.

3. Panache at Home

A gift shop and coffee shop combined provides an excellent experience for customers.

Readers said they not only have the best coffee but have the best service as well.

4. McCafe Chinchilla

They called themselves ‘the coffee the people’ and claimed that the baristas craft every coffee with care.

The flavoured coffee, in particular, seemed to be what attracts our readers to the business.

It could also be the convenience of having a drive-through.

5. Amelia’s Place Cafe (tied)

Amelia’s Place is a cafe, coffee shop and gift shop and variety store all in one.

Readers seem to love the Merlo coffee and love how trained the baristas are.

5. Dorney’s Cake Shop (tied)

Courtney & Rowan who took over the cake in December 2019, they have proven their coffee is still great.

They are also in a handy location on the main street of Chinchilla.