The southwest properties selling for millions

FOR the first time in 140 years, Roma property Plain Farm sold at auction for a whopping $2.02 million.

The prime Hodgson property was purchased by the owner’s ancestors in about 1880.

Marketing agent Daven Vohland, Elders, said neighbours, Shaun and Amanda Nolan purchased the property.

The sale price equated to $1653 an acre.

There were five registered bidders, three of which were active.

The property is well-known as prime farming land with self-mulching pliable fertile soils. It has produced up to two tonne of wheat an acre in the past.

“I think it ultimately came down to the soil type and its location,” Mr Vohland said.

“It had heavy chocolate self mulching soils and in the past had two grown two tonne of wheat – it had performed well.”

The property is located 15km from Roma, situated right at Hodgson and adjacent to the Warrego Hwy making it ideal for a cattle depot, backgrounding or farming enterprise.

Booligar blood

AFTER 155 years of Crother family ownership, Booligar station is up for sale.

The historic station, located 45km southwest of Dirranbandi on the Narran river covers 11,254 hectares.

There is close to 700ha of developed flood irrigation spread over nine fields, 2850ha of dryland cropping and 7022ha of grazing and support land.

Marketing agent Simon Cudmore from CBRE said it’s a very well maintained property.

“The established crops will be thrown in, including wheat and chickpeas. Then there’s significant water storage to grow cotton,” he said.

“So there’s that instant cash flow.”

There’s two homesteads, three cottages, machinery sheds, grain storage, cattle yards and a shearing shed.

The station is being sold through an expression of interest process, closing August 20.

Contact Simon Cudmore 0433 160 413 for more information.

Daymar and Eltoma

TO BE auctioned separately, two top cattle properties in the highly regarded Orallo district are up for sale.

After 40 years of one family ownership, ‘Daymar’ comprises of 858ha (2120 acres) and is 42km north of Roma on Orallo road or 62km southwest of Injune.

The property features a great mix of country from heavier brigalow, bottletree, wilga to loamier soil types of box, ironbark and sandlewood, boasting expansive creek flats along the Bungeworgorai and Stewarts Creek systems.

The property forms part of an aggregation with ‘Eltoma’ – located 15km east of Daymar, and covers 695hc (1717 acres).

It has been owned by the one family for 51 years, mainly used as a breeding property.

There’s a great mixture of soils, from heavier scrub type country in the front to lighter quick responding sandy loamy soils on the northern side of the property, including established buffel pasture to native grasses throughout is also ideal for backgrounding.

It’s located 49 kilometres north of Roma or 53 kilometres south of Injune.

Contact Daven Vohland 0419 944 901 for more information.