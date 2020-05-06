The show must go on for one local horse rider

VIRTUAL: Kalli Nowell on her horse Cherrytree Vagabond with friend Gracie Bunker ready for the compete in the fancy dress competition online.

EXPERIENCING success on the state's big stage for the past two years, Kalli Nowell's dream was to return to the EKKA this year and compete with her pony.

However, the seven-year-old was left devastated when the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fortunately, after her mother AJ Nowell found out what her other showing friends were doing, she had the perfect solution for her daughter, competing in online shows.

"She loves her ponies, and she loves riding so I asked her if she wanted to do an online show," Nowell said.

"She didn't understand the full concept, so I explained to her that we are going to record her doing a few different things on her pony, then we are going to send it on the internet through YouTube or Vimeo, and then they will judge you.

"Kalli was super excited about that."

Kalli competed in the March and April online shows and earned solid results.

She received second in the walk trot and came away with the win for fancy dress and quietest pony video.

Three judges judged her, and her competition was riders from all over Australia.

"Normally when you go to a show you are against the people in that area or the people who can travel to that show," Nowell said.

"However this time we are against people from the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, NSW, so it broadens the competition and it's a great opportunity when we are stuck at home.

"The classes she competed in were just fun because being only seven years old I didn't want to put her in and be up against adults.

"I wanted her to have a fun experience but the next show she would like to go into is a hunter and hack with her pony, which is just different classes."

Kalli Nowell on her horse Cherrytree Vagabond.

However, Kalli will have to wait a little while after she broke her arm, forcing her to miss the May online show this weekend.

She is determined to recover for the June online show.

"Since she has had a broken arm she's downloaded the workouts for her next show, so she knows what to do. She's been doing these but on foot instead," her mother said.

Kalli hasn't been able to ride her other pony Bobby so her friend Gracie Bunker has been using Bobby to compete in the online shows.

"She got second for the child pony hack and third for the open pony hack," Nowell said.

"We all have done well, and it's been good fun."