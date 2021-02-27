The second minister to get the jab

A senior minister has become the second member of the government to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A senior minister has become the second member of the government to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Marise Payne has become the second minister to become vaccinated against COVID-19 a week into the nation's vaccine rollout.

The Foreign Minister received the jab on Saturday, six days after Scott Morrison received the Pfizer vaccine in front of a pool of cameras.

The news announcement was made via a press release where the Foreign Minister said she had demonstrated her belief in the expertise of the vaccination process.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has become the second member of the government to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

"It was a privilege to be the second of three Coalition representatives to be vaccinated as part of the confidence-building measures in the vaccination program," she said.

"The timing of the vaccination will also help facilitate possible international travel in the near future so we can continue to prosecute vital national interests with our international partners."

Health Minister Greg Hunt will become the third member of the government to receive the vaccine.

Labor MP Peta Murphy, who has twice been diagnosed with breast cancer, publicly received the jab on Monday in a bid to dispel fears over its impact on immunocompromised people.

She was flanked by Labor leader Anthony Albanese and Greens leader Adam Bandt, who also received the Pfizer vaccine publicly.

Labor MP Peta Murphy, who has twice been diagnosed with breast cancer, publicly received the jab on Monday in a bid to dispel fears over its impact on immunocompromised people. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

Ms Payne said joining Ms Murphy in receiving the jab showed "the confidence of women leaders and representatives in the vaccination process this week".

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was part of the first group in Australia to become immunised on Sunday, receiving the Pfizer vaccine in front of a room of onlookers.

He told reporters he felt "very confident" in the process, which was "all over in half a second".

Australia's vaccine rollout began in earnest on Monday, with over 23,000 Australians receiving by Friday.

But the first week was marred by two bungles, after a doctor in Queensland administered four time the recommended dose to two elderly patients, aged 94 and 88 respectively.

The doctor was found not to have completed mandatory online training before taking part in the rollout.

It was followed by news on Friday 150 doses in Melbourne had to be discarded when it could not be guaranteed they had been stored at the correct temperature.

