Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Employment

The Queenslander who could save your job

by Matthew Killoran
26th Mar 2020 5:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

BUSINESS leader Nev Power, who grew up on a cattle property in northwest Queensland, has been put in charge on the new committee tasked with saving as many Aussie jobs as possible.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a new National COVID-19 Commission which will be headed by captains of industry.

It is intended to co-ordinate both private and public sectors during the crisis - linking the unemployed with new work in demand where possible.

It will also be tasked with solving supply chain issues, such as ensuring food is kept on supermarket shelves.

Mr Power, the former boss of Fortescue Metals, agreed to help after receiving a call from Mr Morrison asking him to "serve his country".

He will be joined by captains of industry like Industry Super Australia chair Greg Combet, former Telstra boss and CSIRO chair David Thodey, former Toll boss Paul Little, Energy Australia boss Catherine Tanna and former senior public servant Jane Halton.

coronaviruspromo

Mr Morrison said the commission would find links between private sector companies and between private and public sector operations, while it would also advise the Federal Government on ways to cushion to economic impacts from the virus.

"That commission's job, put simply, is to solve problems," he said.

"Whether it's repurposing manufacturing lines, whether it's re-tasking workforces, that one day were taking calls for travel companies, now taking calls at Centrelink and ensuring that we're repurposing the workforce effort."

Mr Power said his focus would be on minimising and mitigating the impact of the virus on the community: "Where there is a workforce that has no longer gainfully employed and where there's a workforce that it is needed; where there's equipment that can be redeployed; where we need to intervene to protect our critical supply chains and our utilities."

 

 

 

Originally published as The Queenslander who could save your job

More Stories

coronavirusm employment health jobs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Top 9 places to get takeout in Chinchilla

        VOTE NOW: Top 9 places to get takeout in Chinchilla

        News Poll: Where can you get the best takeaway in Chinchilla?

        COVID-19 in Roma, Chinchilla and Dalby: all you need to know

        COVID-19 in Roma, Chinchilla and Dalby: all you need to know

        News Queensland shuts its borders, spike in cases continues

        Queensland’s new border restrictions begin: We answer all your questions

        premium_icon Queensland’s new border restrictions begin: We answer all your...

        News WE answer all your important questions on what the coronavirus restrictions mean...

        Deputy mayor: New council will address COVID-19 first

        premium_icon Deputy mayor: New council will address COVID-19 first

        News Why council needs to address the issues sooner rather than later.