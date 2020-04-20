Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

The Office star dead at 64

by Brie Stimson
20th Apr 2020 9:34 AM

Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for playing Vikram on the sitcom The Office, has died at 64.

Chowdhry's character on the show was a telemarketer whom Steve Carrell's character, Michael Scott, recruited as part of his "dream team" when he was trying to form his own paper company.

Chowdhry in The Office with Steve Carrell.
Chowdhry in The Office with Steve Carrell.

"For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life and share stories on May 5th. With love, Raell," the actor's half-sister wrote on Instagram this week.

Chowdhry lived in New York City but had gone back to his native India and was unable to return due to coronavirus.

He died in Mumbai on Wednesday during emergency surgery for a ruptured ulcer in his intestine, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Chowdhry starred in several Bollywood films before breaking into Hollywood where he had roles on shows like Cosby, Prison Break, Law & Order: SVU and NYPD Blue.

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as The Office star dead at 64

More Stories

deaths enteratinment steve carrell the office

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What school looks like for returning students

        premium_icon What school looks like for returning students

        Education Teachers and students face an unprecedented start to school today with a focus on extraordinary hygiene and social-distancing measures as they return to classrooms amid...

        Rattled community rallies for young girls cancer journey

        premium_icon Rattled community rallies for young girls cancer journey

        News The eleven year old was diagnosed less than two months ago and the support received...

        WINNER: The best place for a burger in the Chinchilla region

        premium_icon WINNER: The best place for a burger in the Chinchilla region

        News WE asked, you voted. Now, we reveal who has the best burger in the Chinchilla...

        Backpackers in ag facing strict new coronavirus rules

        premium_icon Backpackers in ag facing strict new coronavirus rules

        News Travellers working will have to follow strict new rules