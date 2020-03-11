The Loving Couple of 68 years

They were known around Chinchilla as The Loving Couple. Married happily for over 68 years, Merv and Doris Evans were totally devoted to one another. They could often been seen having their regular 'Friday date night' at the local RSL Club and enjoyed outings with the Senior Citizens Club in their later years.

They had lived together, worked together, raised three children and faced both extreme joy and disappointing hardship together. Neither of them would have had it any other way.

Merv had been brought up on the land and had acquired many skills along the way. He took the responsibility of running his father's farm very seriously. So much in fact, he thought he had no time for love.

Merv was at a local dance one night when he looked across the room to gaze at a lovely blond girl in an orange ball gown; Doris was the most captivating vision he had ever seen. Merv drove Doris home that night and kissed her goodnight. He set up a date for the following weekend; a night at the movies which Doris accepted.

"I always felt, with the responsibility of the farm to run, I had no time for love or romance," Merv says. "I was looking for a friend not a wife."

Doris said that was okay by her, as she had no intention of getting married; she was having too much fun to settle down. She had trained to be a hairdresser and thought she and Merv could just be mates, but that was not going to be their story.

Merv had unknowingly already given his heart to Doris and could think of nothing else. Three weeks later, parked across the road from her house he told her so. It was after another date night, and Merv parked in a secluded part of the street. Doris sensed he was about to say something momentous.

Turning to her, Merv declared, "Doris, I've fallen madly in love with you." She responded shyly that she thought she loved him too. "I couldn't wait to see her again and I asked her to come home with me and meet my family. We were married in 1951 and a week after our 2nd anniversary, our first baby was born."

Doris Evans described herself as a 'townie' which was her way of saying she grew up without a farming background or the kind of inherent knowledge and skills that go with that. It was typical of Doris to be so modest despite having lived a life full of adventure and daring.

Her accomplishments are many but she would wave away praise; in her mind she was just doing what needed to be done. She had the kind of pioneering spirit that builds strong communities.

Merv and Doris spent the early years of marriage on Merv's family farm. It was a learning experience for Doris. Merv taught her to shoot and to drive and armed with her new skills. Doris took on much of the ploughing around the farm and quickly dispatched any snake that got in her way.

She also had the farm pigs in her gun sights when they strayed into her garden and caused havoc. Luckily for them, she realised they were a source of income and lowered her gun. "You don't mess with Doris," she used to say with a laugh.

Merv and Doris faced some difficult times during their marriage but they always had each other's backs. Whatever Merv took on, Doris was there to help and support him and Merv hard at various jobs, all connected to skills he learnt on the land, to support his wife and family.

When they left the farm they became a fencing team. When Merv took on a mail run, Doris was enlisted to help. Both set off twice a week down the Auburn Road, Merv to Dingaroo past the Auburn Station a round trip of over 200 miles. Doris drove the shorter run; first to Barakula sawmill then continuing through forestry fire breaks to Kroombit.

Doris navigated her HD Holden across creeks in dry times and in wet; sometimes driving through bulldust, sometimes stopping to lay offcuts of timber across boggy crossings. Bouncing through creek beds, sliding around gravelled bends, and jolting over corrugated tracks; Doris never the less arrived with a sweet smile on her face and her hair elegantly styled with not a hair out of place.

When Merv finally retired in 1994 he began a little market garden growing small crops and grapes. As Doris related, "Merv was never going to have a quiet retirement. He has always been like a fly in a bottle. Merv couldn't sit still for a moment," and she was right. If there was one thing Doris was sure of, it was Merv; her provider, protector and best friend throughout her life.

Doris and Merv made a pact when they first fell in love; they would do everything together. Nothing would part them. Merv's commitment to Doris has never been more apparent than in her final weeks. Battling a recurrent cancer finally proved too much for Doris and she left this life on February 18. She chose to be in her own home until the end and Merv barely left her side.

They truly were The Loving Couple.