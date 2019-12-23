Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FAREWELL: Experiencing one Melon Festival isn’t enough, I’ll be back. Picture: Wotif
FAREWELL: Experiencing one Melon Festival isn’t enough, I’ll be back. Picture: Wotif
News

The home of big hearts and even bigger melons!

Kate McCormack
23rd Dec 2019 5:30 PM

WHEN I first arrived as a fresh little cadet at the Chinchilla News, there were a handful of locals who didn’t expect me to last more than three months. If I’m honest, there were some days I wondered if they might be correct. One year on I can proudly say I’ve completed my journalism cadetship here and somewhere along the way Tom, Barry the beagle and I began to call this little melon patch home.

It’s with a heavy heart I write my last editorial piece for the Chinchilla News this week as we are moving onto a new chapter in my hometown of Kingaroy, where I am taking up another journalism role at the South Burnett Times.

There have been many memorable moments I will take with me; trekking up north with the Drought Angels, experiencing our first (and definitely not our last) Melon Festival, as well as telling the tales of several iconic community members.

The way we deliver news to our readers might be changing but after living and breathing the Chinchilla News for the last 12 months I can honestly say the passion for the community as well as good, country yarns won’t be going anywhere soon.

So long as the community continues to support regional news, this paper can keep travelling on its 112 plus year journey.

I’m just glad I can say I got to be a part of it.

chinchilla news editorial opinion kate mccormack opinion piece

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s open and closed in Chinchilla and Miles this Christmas period

        premium_icon What’s open and closed in Chinchilla and Miles this Christmas...

        News Don’t get caught out this year and check out the list of all local trading hours for the Christmas period.

        GALLERY: Carols by candlelight

        premium_icon GALLERY: Carols by candlelight

        News The Botanical Parkland was lit up with local faces and candlelight Sunday, December...

        Families compete to share the most Christmas cheer

        Families compete to share the most Christmas cheer

        News Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said the initiative generated...

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'