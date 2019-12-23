The home of big hearts and even bigger melons!

WHEN I first arrived as a fresh little cadet at the Chinchilla News, there were a handful of locals who didn’t expect me to last more than three months. If I’m honest, there were some days I wondered if they might be correct. One year on I can proudly say I’ve completed my journalism cadetship here and somewhere along the way Tom, Barry the beagle and I began to call this little melon patch home.

It’s with a heavy heart I write my last editorial piece for the Chinchilla News this week as we are moving onto a new chapter in my hometown of Kingaroy, where I am taking up another journalism role at the South Burnett Times.

There have been many memorable moments I will take with me; trekking up north with the Drought Angels, experiencing our first (and definitely not our last) Melon Festival, as well as telling the tales of several iconic community members.

The way we deliver news to our readers might be changing but after living and breathing the Chinchilla News for the last 12 months I can honestly say the passion for the community as well as good, country yarns won’t be going anywhere soon.

So long as the community continues to support regional news, this paper can keep travelling on its 112 plus year journey.

I’m just glad I can say I got to be a part of it.