Politics

US ELECTION: 'The fastest polling swing in history'

by Sam Clench
11th Mar 2020 10:29 AM

 

A week has passed since Super Tuesday, and the race for the Democratic presidential nomination has changed dramatically.

Former vice president Joe Biden, whose campaign was considered all but dead less than a fortnight ago, has benefited from an enormous surge of support, described by polling guru Nate Silver as "probably the fastest in the history of the primaries".

And the race has been pared down to just two candidates - Mr Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.

The pair's former rivals Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren have all dropped out, leaving Democratic voters with a simple, binary choice.

Today, a few more of them get to make that choice. Six states are voting - Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Washington, Idaho and North Dakota.

Read on for the latest news, and all the results as they come in.

bernie sanders democratic primaries joe biden us election 2020

