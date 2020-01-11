Qld Premier: President Trump send us tourists

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has personally written to American President Donald Trump pleading for the US to revise its travel warnings to Australia.

In the wake of the catastrophic bushfires blazing across Australia, the US Department of State this week upgraded international travel warnings, urging Americans to consider postponing travel Down Under.

The increased risk level placed Australia on the same status as strife-torn Hong Kong and notoriously volatile Papua New Guinea.

The move could spell disaster for the Australian tourism industry, but in a passionate plea to Mr Trump, Ms Palaszczuk and Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones have implored Americans not to forget their Aussie allies by spreading the love - and the dollars - in a holiday Down Under.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham has already pleaded for Aussies to remember fire-ravaged communities when it came to planning holidays.

Many of the communities hardest hit by the devastating fires, including Kangaroo Island and other southern beach regions, rely on income from tourists to survive.

Vision of the fires has already captivated and horrified people around the world, fuelling fears of a virtual tourism boycott by the global community.

US President Donald Trump

However, in her letter to Mr Trump, Ms Palaszczuk said she was "deeply concerned" at the upgraded travel warning for Australia and urged the President to amend the advice to instead encourage Americans to visit.

"The last thing we need is for international tourists to think that the entire country of Australia is not safe to visit," she wrote.

"We have large parts of our beautiful country that are not affected and would love to welcome

American tourists here.

"I urge you to change the travel advice for American tourists looking to visit Australia."

North America makes up one of Queensland's biggest tourism markets and Ms Jones said discouraging Americans from visiting Australia would have an even more detrimental impact on communities left reeling by the fires.

"Right now we need our friends - nothing would be more welcomed by us than to have our

American mates come down under to say G'Day in person," she said.