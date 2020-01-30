Menu
home school/distance ed case study
Education

The education trend sweeping Queensland

by Antonia O’Flaherty
30th Jan 2020 5:20 AM
THE number of Queensland kids being homeschooled has almost doubled over the past five years, and thousands more could be illegally flying under the radar.

Education Queensland data reveals that 3411 school-aged children and teenagers are being homeschooled - up from 1770 in 2015.

But Queensland University Technology home education expert Dr Rebecca English said it did not show the true numbers.

She said research suggested there could be thousands more illegally homeschooling.

"They're still homeschooling but just don't tell the department about it which I believe is quite worrying."

She said a change in the departmental process to register as a home educator became more difficult in 2018.

However, a department of education spokesman said parents had a legal obligation to ensure their school-aged child was enrolled in school or registered in home education.

 

Kathryn McGowan with her homeschooled son Patrick Ryan, 5. Picture: Peter Wallis
"The parent's application must be accompanied by documentation verifying the identity of the parent, the identity and age of the child and a summary of proposed educational program that shows evidence of high-quality education," he said.

Ipswich mother Kat McGouan said instead of sending her son Patrick to mainstream school, she had enrolled him in distance education because home education registration was too complicated.

As a teacher, Ms McGouan said she knew her five-year-old son was not ready for mainstream school.

 

