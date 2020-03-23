THE coronavirus will arrive in Dalby, it’s just a matter of time according to Local Disaster Management Group chairman Paul McVeigh says.

With seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in Toowoomba and counting, the spread of the virus to the Western Downs will not be stopped, however it’s not too late to try and slow the spread.

New measures have been introduced by the Queensland and Federal governments to in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As of midday today, all “non-essential” services like pubs and gyms have been shut down indefinitely.

The Western Downs has been hit by the shutdowns, but Mr McVeigh believes it’s for the best.

“We’ve been trying to manage this as best as possible,” Mr McVeigh said.

“We’re certainly encouraging our communities to adhere to the recommendations from both Queensland health and our federal health departments.”

Mr McVeigh said the Disaster Management Group acknowledged the “major impact” the shutdowns would have on the local economy and the community, but said council stood in a better position than most to be able to offer various forms of financial assistance because of their debt-free status.

In the meantime, locals are being urged to practice social distancing where possible.

“We do not want this virus to take hold,” Mr McVeigh said.

“We need to be making sure we are social distancing and that we do manage our contact.”

Mr McVeigh said it was “so disappointing” to see locas still stripping the shelves bare at local supermarkets and pleaded with the community to be more mindful of others.

“We have people in our community who only get to town once every seven to ten days and they come to town and the shelves are empty,” he said.

“I really request our community to be one that cares and shares for everyone.”