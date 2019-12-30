The Club Hotel’s Rodeo Street Party to ring in New Year

PARTY TIME: The New Years Eve Rodeo Street Party is returning to the Club Hotel Chinchilla.

AS THE year 2019 comes to a close and we enter a new decade, the Chinchilla Club Hotel is getting wild out west on New Year’s Eve with a Rodeo Street Party.

Although it’s not all about adult fun, the event caters for the whole family with a kids arena that will have a jumping castle and face painting from 5pm.

Kicking off at 8pm is the main arena that will host a mechanical bull for the brave to try their luck, and the cattleman’s bar to quench your thirst.

There will be two DJs on the night with DJ Jase hitting the decks at 5pm, and DJ Damo later on at 8pm.

The Rodeo Street Party will be kicking on late with the bar staying open until 2am the next morning so that you can party your way into 2020.

Don’t worry about a cover charge, as the event sponsored by Great Northern Brewing Co is free! So grab your Akubra and head on down to wet your whistle and come into new year with a cracking yee-haw.