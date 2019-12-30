Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PARTY TIME: The New Years Eve Rodeo Street Party is returning to the Club Hotel Chinchilla.
PARTY TIME: The New Years Eve Rodeo Street Party is returning to the Club Hotel Chinchilla.
News

The Club Hotel’s Rodeo Street Party to ring in New Year

Peta McEachern
30th Dec 2019 6:30 AM

AS THE year 2019 comes to a close and we enter a new decade, the Chinchilla Club Hotel is getting wild out west on New Year’s Eve with a Rodeo Street Party.

Although it’s not all about adult fun, the event caters for the whole family with a kids arena that will have a jumping castle and face painting from 5pm.

Kicking off at 8pm is the main arena that will host a mechanical bull for the brave to try their luck, and the cattleman’s bar to quench your thirst.

There will be two DJs on the night with DJ Jase hitting the decks at 5pm, and DJ Damo later on at 8pm.

The Rodeo Street Party will be kicking on late with the bar staying open until 2am the next morning so that you can party your way into 2020.

Don’t worry about a cover charge, as the event sponsored by Great Northern Brewing Co is free! So grab your Akubra and head on down to wet your whistle and come into new year with a cracking yee-haw.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERY: Babies first Christmas

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Babies first Christmas

        News Certain parents from the region had an extra special Christmas Day, as they got to experience their son’s and daughter’s first Christmas with them.

        REVEALED: Southwest towns have Australia’s cheapest homes

        premium_icon REVEALED: Southwest towns have Australia’s cheapest homes

        News Towns in the southwest have taken the number one spot for cheapest house prices...

        Fire destroys southwest Queensland home over night

        premium_icon Fire destroys southwest Queensland home over night

        News There was little the firefighters could do to save this home

        Your guide to the weekend across the Western Downs

        Your guide to the weekend across the Western Downs

        News Looking for something to do? Look no further!