The celeb Sia texted for ‘no-strings sex’

A DJ mixing business with pleasure?

Sia has revealed she hit up her LSD collaborator Diplo for some casual sex.

"Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship because he's super-duper hot," Sia recently told GQ for a feature on Diplo. "This year I wrote him a text, and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship . … If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'"

Diplo onstage at the 144th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Track in May 2019. Picture: Getty

The New York Post reports that news about adopting a son was unreported and no details have been given about the identity of the child.

However, in May that Sia said she hoped to adopt a 16-year-old burgeoning rapper who was featured in the documentary Foster, a documentary about foster children and caregivers in Los Angeles.

After seeing Dasani, one of the featured teens, Sia took to Twitter to reveal she wanted to welcome him to her home.

"Hey dasani from FOSTER on @HBO! I'd like to adopt you we're just trying to find you and get my house check done etc. but I want you to know you will have a home with me," she wrote.

Sia, 44, didn't reveal whether Diplo, 41, (real name: Thomas Pentz) took her up on the offer.

The Chandelier singer added that Diplo is "the sweetest thing in the world" but "one of the most insecure boys I've ever met." Sia was married to Erik Anders Lang for two years before they announced their split in 2016.

She clarified that he isn't insecure with his music but more with himself and his personal relationships.

"He doesn't think that he's good enough at anything. He has crazy low self-esteem," she said. "It's so interesting because he's one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn't know it."

Sia and then-husband Erik Anders Lang. Picture: Getty

This may be why Diplo says he doesn't "really believe" in marriage.

However, the Grammy winner is more than happy with his two kids with ex-girlfriend Kathryn Lockhard: Lockett, 10, and Lazer, 6.

"I think I found true love with my kids. I get lonely sometimes, I might have bouts of depression. But my kids, they love me. And they can't escape me," he told the magazine. "Any girlfriend would end up breaking up with me because I'm so busy, and I'm just a bad boyfriend. My kids, they literally can't. My job is to be good to them."

Diplo. Picture: Getty

Rapper and singer M.I.A. (real name Mathangi Arulpragasam). Picture: Getty

And it wasn't until his former flame of five years, M.I.A., got pregnant with another man's child that he even considered having children.

"My ex-girlfriend got pregnant with somebody else and I was like, 'Damn,' because we had almost had a baby together," he said of his "Paper Planes" collaborator. "She had a baby immediately, and I was like, 'What the f**k?'"

He added, "I kind of lost all hope in that relationship. And then I had a kid, probably like a year after that, because I was just like, 'F**k it, I want a kid.'"

Chantel Jeffries. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, Diplo was spotted getting flirty with EDM star Chantel Jeffries in early January.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission