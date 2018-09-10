Menu
Property

The Byron Bay bargain without the Hemsworth price tag

by Samantha Healy
23rd Apr 2021 3:12 PM

If you think you have been priced out of the celebrity and surfie haven of Byron Bay, think again.

This 'property' costs under $200,000 and it is just stones throw away from the hip beachside town and its many famous and well-heeled residents.

Fancy having a coffee with - okay, near - Thor?

The stretch of beach and hinterland from Byron Bay to Broken Head is a magnet for a host of A-listers who call it home, even if only part-time.

PHWOAR: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's property near Byron Bay

While you may never be able to afford Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's shopping centre rivalling mega mansion, Carrie Bickmore's holiday house, muso Angus Stone's yurt or Olivia Newton-John's retreat, this "villa" could be yours for just $170,000.

Take that, Thor!

It is no mega-mansion but it is affordable for us mere mortals

Located on Ewingsdale Rd, the one bedroom, one bathroom "villa" is just a 10 minute walk from the town centre, and has had some renovations completed already.

It has an entertaining deck

Features include floating floorboards, an open floorplan, a deck, a lawn area and access to pools, tennis courts, and barbecue facilities.

The kitchen

And did we mention that it is in the Discovery Caravan Park.

For just $200 a week, those resort-style amenities and your water usage are covered - and you don't even have to clean the pool.

Oxbridge agent Jillian Challinor said she had already had some interest in the property already, with two offers made but no sale yet.

"I think it will sell," she said. "I doubt you could get a unit for under $800,000 now, and a house, good luck. You are looking at $2 million plus."

Why hello neighbours ... can I borrow a cup of sugar please? Source: Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as The Byron Bay bargain without the Hemsworth price tag

