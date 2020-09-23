The Block viewers rage over ‘fat-shaming’

Viewers of The Block are not impressed with foreman Keith Schleiger's comments to contestant Daniel Joyce.

When the South-Australian carpenter asked Keith to inspect his floor during Tuesday night's episode, Keith asked if Dan had "put on weight".

Did Keith go too far?

Viewers quickly made their way to Twitter to call out Keith's behaviour.

Oh joy and weigh shaming on tonight's episode #theblock — 🦇MAZ🦇 (@xrumblestripsx) September 22, 2020

The show then showed a flashback from before their shutdown period, claiming that Dan had lost heaps of weight thanks to their sponsored meals Lite 'n' Easy. They even showed the farmer drilling a new notch in his belt because he was shedding so much weight.

Viewers were angry over the fat-shaming comments

Nice body shaming, Keith! You are a prick! #TheBlock — Matt マット (@mrosss74) September 22, 2020

It’s 2020, are we still commenting on people’s weight? 🧐 #TheBlock — Ellyse (@ellyse101) September 22, 2020

#keith #BodyShaming is not something I expected from you. Ppl may think its a joke, but if the other party isn't genuinely laughing it's not a joke. Make comment's on yourself and leave personal body comments for others to make for themselves. It's 2020, no place 4 it #theblock — VišnjasBlog (@VisnjasB) September 22, 2020

Keith was asked to inspect a floor, decided to pass comment on someone’s weight instead.



Commentary on weight when it hasn’t been instigated by the person it involves is a no-go zone.#TheBlock — Sarah Maree (@SarahMareeLife) September 22, 2020

While the majority of people were offended by Keith's comments, one fan empathised with Dan for also putting on COVID weight, while another thought he could have taken it as the joke it was intended to be.

Dan was similarly unimpressed with Keith's probing question about his weight

Don’t worry Daniel Covid lockdown has done a number on my weight too! 🤣🤣 #theblock @TheBlock — Scott Goodey (@Scottgoodey) September 22, 2020

#theblock I think Daniel was in the toilet when God was handing out sense of humours.... pic.twitter.com/E2YIOW3fFF — Kate (@khltlooking) September 22, 2020

