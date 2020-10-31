The battle for the diverse seat of Callide is underway

FIVE candidates are vying to take the seat of Callide during one of the most unique election periods in Queensland history.

COVID hasn’t stopped the candidates from travelling around the large electorate, which covers over 66,400 square kilometres, including the Central Queensland towns of Calliope, Moura, Taroom, and Biloela.

It also covers the North Burnett and the northern parts of the Western Downs, including Chinchilla, Miles, Wandoan, and Jandowae.

Incumbent LNP MP Colin Boyce told the Gladstone Observer that, “it’s looking in with a crystal ball almost, I expect to have a comfortable win and don’t think that is an unreasonable expectation.”

Labor candidate Gordon Earnshaw is competing against Mr Boyce for the diverse seat, which includes the gas fields of the Surat Basin in the south, the scenic and agricultural North Burnett, and the coal country around the Banana Shire.

Independent candidate Loris Doessel is a Mundubbera local who’s very passionate about the issue of voluntary euthanasia and made the decision to throw her hat in the ring.

Biloela man Adam Burling is also running as an independent, having worked in the coal mines in the past.

The Greens are also running Anthony Walsh, who previously ran for the Brisbane seat of Deagon in 2016.

The Country, Nationals and Liberal National party have held this seat continuously since its creation in 1950, the only break being 1983 where an independent won the seat.

Stay tuned to Chinchilla News and Central & North Burnett Times for our coverage of the Callide electorate.