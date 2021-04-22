'The Anzac discovery that changed my life'

Lest we forget: A diary is a reminder that powerful storytelling transports us to places and moments in time, says Justin Lees.

Lest we forget: A diary is a reminder that powerful storytelling transports us to places and moments in time.

After hours of searching in a cave, my torch battery almost dead, I found it - the signature of a man I had never met, but whose life and death, a world away from Australia, had become an obsession. The knowledge I was standing on the very same square metre of earth as "the carpenter of Gallipoli" Arthur James Adams had a century earlier was overpowering - a physical and emotional connection to Australia's Anzac story that was electrifying.

The Anzac legend, forged overseas, thrives here today - our acts of commemoration on home soil underpinned by remembrance of extraordinary deeds carried out by ordinary men and women on foreign shores.

Those stories continue to captivate Australians of all ages and backgrounds. For many, the ultimate immersion is in travelling to the places the Anzacs served - to walk in their footsteps and see where they lived and died.

Researching and filming for AnzacLive and Anzac360, I have had the privilege of visiting many such places. Each was a unique experience, with the common thread that at the heart of the events that took place at each landmark were people like us, doing their best to cope after being thrust into circumstances they could never have foreseen.

Exploring their stories in the spots those events happened is profoundly moving. Places like the grassy slope at Isurava, rising from the jungles of Papua New Guinea, where Private Bruce Kingsbury VC hurled himself against vastly superior Japanese forces, buying invaluable time for his overwhelmed Kokoda comrades before being felled by a sniper.

Places like Thailand's striking Hellfire Pass and the deceptively picturesque Ranau Last Camp in Borneo, where Australian prisoners of war clung to the principle of mateship as a beacon of hope in the face of starvation, disease, obscene brutality and outright murder.

Two people visit the monument at Lone Pine Cemetery, Anzac Cove, Turkey.

Around the World War I battlegrounds of northern France, it can feel as though every wood, field and village holds forgotten stories. Often they do. Pacing the ground at Hamel, where Australia's John Monash engineered a groundbreaking victory against dug-in Germans in 1918, we stumbled over a pile of shell cases overgrown by weeds - a jarring, tangible reminder of what happened on that now-gentle farmland.

At Fromelles, where Australians charged German positions with disastrous results in 1916, poking around behind hedgerows led us to a bunker where a young Adolf Hitler's unit was stationed, and where the conquering fuhrer returned 24 years later, posing for a photo as he surveyed the landscape. Standing in the same spot was strange and uncomfortable, but a connection with history not to be ignored.

Which brings me to Arthur James Adams. My wife and I began piecing together his story for AnzacLive in 2014. Like his more famous mate John Simpson (he of the donkey) Arthur was a stretcher-bearer, serving first at Gallipoli where he used his chippy skills to carve crosses for the fallen, including Simpson - then in France. Cut down by a shell as he worked to save others, his dying act was to ensure the survival of his beloved diary, pressing it into the hands of his commanding officer.

Justin Lees pictured at Hitlers Bunker in Fromelles. Picture: Supplied

That journal gave us an extraordinarily intimate insight into his life. It led us to Pozières, where he died; to the French families whose ancestors had hosted him and whose own members were killed by the Nazis as resistance fighters; and to the Naours Caves where, on leave just weeks before his death, Arthur had joined thousands of day-trippers across the decades in scrawling his name.

It was journeying into that diary, and many others like it, that sparked my passion for the Anzac story. Powerful storytelling is the initial step in transporting any of us to those places and moments in time.

Whether via the written word, video or podcast - or by land, sea or air - I wish you well on your own Anzac journey.

