The 1.2m culprit that shut down a recycling centre

Glenn Ozzie Lawrence and partner Maree Rayward at the cash-a-can centre where they rescued the snake which had been hiding in a Red Bull can.

A rogue snake's life was nearly canned today after the sleepy reptile was found only minutes from being crushed and boiled to death.

An epic rescue mission to save the 1.2m slippery critter ensued after it was inadvertently taken to the Return-It Cash for Cans centre, at 2-18 High Rd, Bethania, after falling asleep in a bag of recycling.

But he was spotted by alarmed cash-a-can staff, who saw the snake scoot off a sorting table and slither into a cage of more than 2000 tins.

Quick-thinking staff halted all processes at the site and called Logan snake catcher Glenn "Ozzie" Lawrence.

This little snake was lucky to escape being crushed in a recycling centre machine. Picture: Supplied

Mr Lawrence and partner Maree Rayward had to sort through more than 2000 soft drink cans while bemused customers and staff watched.

After more than an hour, they found the yellow-and-green garden snake hiding inside a Red Bull can and the southside recycling operation could return to business.

Mr Lawrence said hiding in the tin had saved the snake, which was minutes from being pulverised in a can crushing machine and put into a kiln and boiled.

"We had to shake all the cans to find one that was heavy - I guess you could say Red Bull gives more than wings …," he said.

Ms Rayward carefully cut open the can to release the snake before they released it into nearby bush.

