Text messages bring Biloela drug dealer unstuck

TEXT messages found on someone else's phone brought Biloela drug dealer Harlan Waero Fry unstuck.

Fry, 22, pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court last Wednesday to 14 charges, 11 drug-related, which dated back to November last year.

Police Prosecutor Darrell Dalton said on April 10, Biloela police arrested an associate of Fry's and seized his phone for examination.

During the search of the associate's phone, police found several conversations between the associate and Fry, with Fry offering various amounts of cannabis throughout the interactions.

On April 16, Fry attended the Biloela Police Station to take part in a recorded interview and verified that lingo used in the text messages referred to quantities of cannabis.

He was subsequently arrested.

An examination of Fry's phone uncovered a drug networking ring in the Biloela region, with at least six people involved in conversations with Fry.

Police involved in the investigation said Fry used social media and mobile phone text messaging to facilitate the supply of cannabis in Biloela.

On September 29, Fry committed a public nuisance offence during a street brawl on Bohemia Street, Biloela.

On that day, police received reports of a large group of people, about 10 males and females, fighting in the street.

Fry claimed he had been walking into town when he was set upon by several people and a fight ensued.

Fry said he did not do anything to provoke, and did not know those involved, however, he was charged in relation to the matter.

He failed to appear in Biloela Magistrates Court on September 30 after his bail was enlarged on September 16, a warrant was issued, and Fry was arrested on October 9.

Fry's solicitor revealed his client's three-year battle with an ice addiction ended three-and-a-half years ago, and he'd used cannabis to remain stimulated.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said it was an awful lot of trouble to get into for someone of Fry's age.

"When you hear it described as trafficking, you are a trafficker, you are a dealer, does that put a label on it that you can understand how serious it is?" Magistrate Beckinsale asked.

Fry replied: "Yes I can, Your Honour."

Ms Beckinsale added: "While I would congratulate you if ice has been in your life and you have gotten it out of your life, that is a good step, but you can't afford to use or deal any drugs."

Ms Beckinsale convicted and sentenced Fry to two years' probation for the 11 drug offences and fined him $500 for the other three charges.