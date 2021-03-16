TERROR: Truck blows tire, sideswipes Western Downs driver

UPDATE: A man driving along the Leichhardt Highway in Guluguba was faced with a terrifying situation when an oncoming truck’s tire blew. Pic: Supplied

UPDATE: A man driving along the Leichhardt Highway in Guluguba was faced with a terrifying situation when an oncoming truck’s tire blew. Pic: Supplied

A man driving along the Leichhardt Highway in Guluguba was faced with a terrifying situation when an oncoming truck’s tire blew, sending the heavy vehicle careering towards his car.

A Queensland Police spokesman said luckily the truck barely sideswiped the car, although it was forced off the road and into an embankment at about 8.44am on Monday, March 15.

The man driving the car was transported to Miles Hospital, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he had injured his shoulder in the crash and was in a stable condition.

The QPS spokesman said the driver wasn’t emitted to hospital, and had left the facility after he received the relevant scans to his upper body.

The truck driver was not injured during the crash.

Investigations into the crash are continuing.