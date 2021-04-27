Menu
Login
An eight-year-old Territorian has been crowned the undisputed winner of Australia’s Fiercest Bloody Mullet for 2021.
An eight-year-old Territorian has been crowned the undisputed winner of Australia’s Fiercest Bloody Mullet for 2021.
Fashion & Beauty

This kid reeled in Australia’s Fiercest Bloody Mullet title

by NATASHA EMECK
27th Apr 2021 6:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Izaac Mason has been crowned the undisputed winner of Australia's Fiercest Bloody Mullet for 2021.

The Nhulunbuy youngster won the popular vote among NT News readers out of a pool of 50 entries.

"He's a little bogan through and through and this mullet was his choice," proud mum Jasmin Foster said.

Izaac Mason reeling in a big one at Nhulunbuy
Izaac Mason reeling in a big one at Nhulunbuy

"He's had this haircut since he was five. He loves it so much that no one's allowed to touch it, only the hairdresser. We can't even send him to a private school because he refuses to part with it."

The Flying Mullet of Tennant Creek's Spitfires footy, Micky Jones, was voted second, followed by beloved Humpty Doo pooch Lucky DaPom.

Seth Vanderkley of Bees Creek, South Darwin Rabbitohs player Phoebe Caudill, Braeden Parnell of The Narrows and Waratah Women's player Isabella Rapson all tied for fourth.

Originally published as Territory kid reels in Australia's Fiercest Bloody Mullet title

australias fiercest bloody mullet mullet

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM’s Olympics funding pledge a ‘huge win for Qld’

        Premium Content PM’s Olympics funding pledge a ‘huge win for Qld’

        News Queensland’s bid to host the 2032 Olympics has taken a giant leap forward with the Federal Government set to fund half the costs of hosting the Games.

        Lives at risk: Major mistake behind QLD’s hospital crisis

        Premium Content Lives at risk: Major mistake behind QLD’s hospital crisis

        Health Experts call for overhaul of Qld’s stressed health system

        Chinchilla/Miles residents have $3.6m of unclaimed/lost super

        Premium Content Chinchilla/Miles residents have $3.6m of unclaimed/lost...

        News New data has revealed Chinchilla and Miles residents have $3.6 million worth of...