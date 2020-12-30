Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Video shows people recklessly crossing tracks as trains shoot past
News

Terrifying video shows near misses with oncoming trains

by Thomas Morgan
30th Dec 2020 12:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Shocking footage of people skylarking on rail lines and dodging oncoming trains has prompted Queensland Rail to launch a new campaign targeting trespassing.

The Courier-Mail can reveal there were 2835 reports of trespassing last financial year, of which 167 were classified as near misses with locomotives.

There were also 119 people charged with 1304 graffiti offences in 2019-20, with 287 trains tagged over the same period.

The new campaign, Hard Pass to Trespass, comes in reaction to footage showing people risking their lives to run over rail tracks to trek from platform to platform.

A video still of trespassing on the QR network. Picture: Queensland Rail
A video still of trespassing on the QR network. Picture: Queensland Rail

Queensland Rail senior manager (security and emergency preparedness) Drew Brock said the shocking figures were partially a result of laziness.

"Common motives for trespassing include taking shortcuts across railway tracks and between station platforms as well anti-social behaviour such as vandalism," Mr Brock said.

"The number of people continuing to trespass on our network is extremely concerning, which is why we've developed a new safety campaign to promote safer and smarter behaviour around the rail network."

Trains on the Queensland Rail network can travel up to 160km/h and could take 2km to come to a complete stop.

A video still of trespassing on the QR network. Picture: Queensland Rail
A video still of trespassing on the QR network. Picture: Queensland Rail

"We want everyone in the community to get home safely and enjoy the holiday season, including our train drivers and customers, which is why it's incredibly important for members of the community to only cross railway tracks at designated crossings where it's safe to do so," Mr Brock said.

A video still of trespassing on the QR network. Picture: Queensland Rail
A video still of trespassing on the QR network. Picture: Queensland Rail

Trespassers face on-the-spot fines of $266.

Queensland's 2500km rail network is policed by a special 'rail squad' of QPS, which deploys motorbikes, explosive-sniffing police dogs and a "mobile police station" to crack down on crime.

 

Originally published as Terrifying video shows near misses with oncoming trains

editors picks qld rail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Crimes of six Dalby teens exposed

        Premium Content FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Crimes of six Dalby teens exposed

        Crime From a wild police chase through the backyards of Dalby to being caught dealing drugs, these are some of the young offenders who have appeared in court in 2020.

        POSITIVE GROWTH: Dalby businesses that defied 2020

        Premium Content POSITIVE GROWTH: Dalby businesses that defied 2020

        Business Despite a challenging year, several Dalby businesses were able to rally in the face...

        Dalby mum’s meltdown after boozy drive for food

        Premium Content Dalby mum’s meltdown after boozy drive for food

        Crime A drunk Dalby mum’s drunken drive for takeaway food resulted in her being arrested...

        CATASTROPHIC: Western Downs home collapses in flames

        Premium Content CATASTROPHIC: Western Downs home collapses in flames

        News Fire crews and paramedics rushed to reports a home east of Chinchilla had erupted...