SPRING FLING: The next edition of QCWA Ruth magazine celebrates all things Japan-inspired! Find your copy at newsagents from August 24.
Lifestyle

QCWA Ruth magazine chats to Terri Irwin

22nd Aug 2020 6:00 AM

Our national borders might still be closed, but there's no excuse to not vicariously travel to Japan through the pages of your favourite down-to-earth magazine: QCWA Ruth magazine.

For our Spring edition we're sharing delicious Japanese-inspired recipes with you, as well as how to create your own bonsai, origami fox, or dorodango.

In the magazine you'll also find a truly inspirational story with Terri Irwin, as she shares with us what it's like to run Australia Zoo alongside her family, and how she balances everything while keeping her peace-of-mind.

You'll also meet the incredible Masayo Yasuki, who designs gorgeous contempory, Japanese-inspired fashion.

From Monday, August 24, you can enjoy these stories and more in 92 beautiful pages of inspirational tales, creative ideas, recipes and extra goodies to 'live an inspired life'.

Find your copy at your local newsagent or call 07 4690 9310 to subscribe.

