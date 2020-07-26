Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Premier Daniel Andrews during the daily COVID-19 Press conference. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray
Premier Daniel Andrews during the daily COVID-19 Press conference. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray
News

Ten more deaths as Victoria virus cases soar

26th Jul 2020 11:46 AM

Victoria has recorded about 459 new cases of coronavirus today, and ten deaths.

The new deaths include one man in his 40s.

Seven of the deaths are linked to aged care facilities.

Three women aged in their 70s and 80s are among the deaths, and seven men aged from their 40s to 80s.

The Victorian death toll now stands at 71.

There are currently 4233 active coronavirus cases across the state, with 560 linked to aged care facilities.

There are 228 Victorians in hospital, 42 of which are in intensive care.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the 381 coronavirus cases among healthcare workers pose a challenge to Victoria's healthcare system.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘D---head’ photographed defacing police car outside Dalby pub

        premium_icon ‘D---head’ photographed defacing police car outside Dalby...

        Crime THE man caused more than $200 worth of damage to a police car after a drunken night out.

        YouGov poll: How Queenslanders are coping with COVID

        premium_icon YouGov poll: How Queenslanders are coping with COVID

        News How the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way Queenslanders work and play

        The LNP’s $15 billion plan to drought proof Queensland

        premium_icon The LNP’s $15 billion plan to drought proof Queensland

        News How the LNP plan to ‘drought proof’ parts of the southwest if they win the October...

        The southwest properties selling for millions

        premium_icon The southwest properties selling for millions

        News FOR the first time in 140 years a Roma property hit the market and sold for...