Telstra outage leaves Western Downs communities isolated

NO SIGNAL: A fibre optic cable has been cut between Kogan and Warra leaving several Western Downs communities isolated. Pic: Supplied

A FIBRE optic cable has been cut between Kogan and Warra leaving several Western Downs communities isolated.

The widespread mobile phone outage has left many rural Telstra customers in the dark.

Facilities Co-ordinator at Western Downs Regional Council Mathew Prain released a statement on social media from the WDRC Disaster Management Group saying the outage has been ongoing since yesterday afternoon.

“Telstra had crews attending to this outage late yesterday afternoon and last night and have identified that the fibre optic cable between Warra and Kogan has been cut isolating several exchanges and communities,” the statment read.

“Crews will be attending this morning with machinery to excavate the area where the fibre optic cable is damaged to repair and restore services to these communities.”

Telstra has been contacted for comment.