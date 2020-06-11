Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NO SIGNAL: A fibre optic cable has been cut between Kogan and Warra leaving several Western Downs communities isolated. Pic: Supplied
NO SIGNAL: A fibre optic cable has been cut between Kogan and Warra leaving several Western Downs communities isolated. Pic: Supplied
News

Telstra outage leaves Western Downs communities isolated

Peta McEachern
11th Jun 2020 1:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIBRE optic cable has been cut between Kogan and Warra leaving several Western Downs communities isolated.

The widespread mobile phone outage has left many rural Telstra customers in the dark.

Facilities Co-ordinator at Western Downs Regional Council Mathew Prain released a statement on social media from the WDRC Disaster Management Group saying the outage has been ongoing since yesterday afternoon.

“Telstra had crews attending to this outage late yesterday afternoon and last night and have identified that the fibre optic cable between Warra and Kogan has been cut isolating several exchanges and communities,” the statment read.

“Crews will be attending this morning with machinery to excavate the area where the fibre optic cable is damaged to repair and restore services to these communities.”

Telstra has been contacted for comment.

telstra outage western downs community

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police reveal criminal habits in Chinchilla

        premium_icon Police reveal criminal habits in Chinchilla

        News A PATTERN has emerged among the criminals in Chinchilla and police reveal what day your car is most likely to be stolen.

        Dalby teen brings music back to town

        premium_icon Dalby teen brings music back to town

        News Ziyra Marchant has rocked her guitar from Jandowae to Tamworth and isn’t stopping...

        Landholders oppose review into Inland Rail ‘forestry route’

        premium_icon Landholders oppose review into Inland Rail ‘forestry route’

        Rural Inland Rail is again the topic of debate across the Darling Downs

        Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        premium_icon Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        News The staggering cost to local businesses of border closure