Young student man using smartphone and computer stressed with hand on head, shocked with shame and surprise face, angry and frustrated. Fear and upset for mistake.
News

‘Tell me it’s a prank’: Student panic over mass email

by Pete Martinelli
12th Dec 2020 2:16 PM
CLAIMS of hacking have flooded social media after a email informed students state wide that they would miss out on a tertiary admissions rank.

The email was sent by the Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre at midnight, and told 24,000 students state wide they were "ineligible" for the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank.

The ATAR is used by universities to help them select students for courses and admission.

So the email caused late night panic among students whose final year in school had been thrown a curve ball by COVID.

"What's this email about being atar ineligible, pls tell me it's a prank," one concerned poster wrote on the QTAC Facebook page.

"You have some explaining to do. What a cruel thing to do to this cohort," another wrote.

One mum vented frustration at the QTAC glitch.

"So you were hacked or you seriously stuffed up," she posted.

"Honestly as a parent I feel so good knowing my child's future is in your hands. Well done... not!"

QTAC has published a statement on its website and expressed its "deepest" apologies.

"QTAC acknowledges this technical error and deeply apologies to our Yr 12 cohort, this has no doubt caused additional anxiety during what has already been a trying year for our school community," QTAC CEO Dr John Griffiths said.

He said the official release of ATAR would occur on Saturday December 19.

 

Did you receive this email? Let us know in the comments below.

Originally published as 'Tell me it's a prank': Student panic over mass email

