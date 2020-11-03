Home Security - Protecting your house from thieves while you're on holidays

An unknown group of young offenders forced their way into a Centenary Heights home, about 2am on Sunday.

Toowoomba Sergeant Mick Loveday said the teens stole keys to a BMW X5 SUV.

They then drove the vehicle to Roma and dumped it before stealing a Toyota Kluger yesterday, from Everingham Avenue.

Sgt Loveday said police recovered the Kluger in South Toowoomba early this morning.

Police investigations continue and anyone with information about the thefts should phone Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Teens wanted after 700km joy ride in stolen luxury SUVS