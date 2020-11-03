Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Home Security - Protecting your house from thieves while you're on holidays
News

Teens wanted after 700km joy ride in stolen luxury SUVS

Michael Nolan
3rd Nov 2020 8:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An unknown group of young offenders forced their way into a Centenary Heights home, about 2am on Sunday.

Toowoomba Sergeant Mick Loveday said the teens stole keys to a BMW X5 SUV.

They then drove the vehicle to Roma and dumped it before stealing a Toyota Kluger yesterday, from Everingham Avenue.

Sgt Loveday said police recovered the Kluger in South Toowoomba early this morning.

Police investigations continue and anyone with information about the thefts should phone Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Teens wanted after 700km joy ride in stolen luxury SUVS

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Juvenile arrested after allegedly spitting on Dalby police

        Premium Content Juvenile arrested after allegedly spitting on Dalby police

        Crime A JUVENILE will face Dalby Children's Court on three charges after they allegedly spat on police. MORE DETAILS:

        Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

        Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

        News We can’t be trackside but you can still keep the tradition going at home and in the...

        Dalby police nab alleged drug drivers in weekend blitz

        Premium Content Dalby police nab alleged drug drivers in weekend blitz

        Crime DALBY police were out in force on the weekend, apprehending several alleged drug...

        Slap a sausage on the barbie for Remembrance Day

        Premium Content Slap a sausage on the barbie for Remembrance Day

        Community AN AUSTRALIAN mental health charity is calling on RSL Clubs and sub-Branches in the...