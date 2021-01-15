Menu
Crime

Teens ‘robbed at gunpoint’

by Alexandria Utting and Jacob Miley
15th Jan 2021 1:12 PM
THREE people have been charged following an alleged armed robbery of a group of teenagers at Broadbeach last week.

Police will allege around 1am on January 10 a group of people entered a room at a Gold Coast Highway apartment and threatened the teens with a gun before stealing their clothing and three mobile phones.

A 19-year-old Surfers Paradise woman faced court earlier this week charged with two counts of armed robbery and will front the Southport Magistrates Court again on March 4.

A 20-year-old Arundel man will face the Beenleigh Magistrates Court today charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of enter premises and possessing utensil.

A 19-year-old Carina Heights woman, who has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of entering a premise with intent will also appear on the same court today.

 

 

The charges came after police raided a Carina Heights home, where they seized two guns and a small amount of ammunition.

Police investigations into the seizure of both weapons are continuing.

