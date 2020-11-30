Menu
ON THE LOOK OUT: Police on hunt for teens who allegedly stole a car from Toowoomba, tried to break into a Miles home, and dumped a stolen car in Chinchilla. Pic: Supplied
News

Teens go on 300km crime spree across south west

Peta McEachern
30th Nov 2020 4:09 PM
CHINCHILLA residents have been warned to lock up as alleged car thieves are on the hunt for a getaway vehicle, after dumping a Nissan 4WD stolen from a Toowoomba address – which was used in an attempted break-in at Miles.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the Nissan was stolen from a Rivett St address, in South Toowoomba, last night at about 5.30pm.

The spokesman said stolen car was allegedly used during an attempted break and enter at a Centenary Dr address in Miles this morning.

“They were disturbed before leaving the scene in a car. The car, believed to be a Nissan 4WD, was later located in Chinchilla,” he said.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said the car was found at 10.30am on Zeller and Sheriff St.

“The car is being towed and forensics will be investigating,” she said.

The Chinchilla police urged Chinchilla residents to ensure vehicles are locked, and keys are well hidden.

“Police believe offenders… (aged) between 14 and 17 years of age are actively looking to steal another car,” police said in a statement.

“(We) believe the youths… have now split up and gone into hiding.

“Please make sure your houses are locked up with the car keys well hidden.

“If you see someone in your yard please ring triple zero, it is likely these persons will be attempting to steal a car to leave town on so please lock up.”

Call Policelink on 131444 if you have any information regarding these crimes.

