Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Teens charged with arson after fire destroys car

16th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three drug-affected teenagers have been charged with arson after they destroyed a car by setting fire to it, police allege.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said police received reports of a car fire on Foley Rd, Woombye on Tuesday at 3.40pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and extinguished the fire, which had destroyed the car.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said witnesses reported three allegedly drug-affected people had damaged the car before they fled.

Sgt Edwards said the teenagers were seen a short time later by witnesses at a nearby recreation area.

They were arrested by Palmwoods police and allegedly found with cigarettes and

lighters.

Sgt Edwards said all three were taken to Maroochydore watchhouse.

The owner of the car was contacted and told police it had recently been involved in an accident and the car was going to be towed for repairs.

Two 13-year-old girls from Currimundi and Battery Hill and a 19-year-old man from Woombye have been charged with arson.

alleged arson car fire sunshine coast daren edwards maroochydore watch house sunshine coast crime rate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Good news for stranded Aussies

      Good news for stranded Aussies
      • 16th Sep 2020 11:37 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘Bright future’ for Maranoa in Aussie gas hub push

        Premium Content ‘Bright future’ for Maranoa in Aussie gas hub push

        News MARANOA MP David Littleproud has welcomed the government’s plan for a competitive Australian gas market through the development of a Gas Hub in Wallumbilla.

        Killed toddler Kaydence Mills finally laid to rest

        Premium Content Killed toddler Kaydence Mills finally laid to rest

        News 100 loved ones gathered to cherish the little girl

        Chinchilla couple charged with toddler murder heard in court

        Premium Content Chinchilla couple charged with toddler murder heard in court

        Crime THE mother of a dead child and her partner have had their case heard in a Dalby...

        $550k in 2020: Big cash to access our pollies

        Premium Content $550k in 2020: Big cash to access our pollies

        Politics Labor, LNP in Qld earn $550k in ‘business forum’ schemes